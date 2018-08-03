Johnny Depp’s ‘City of Lies’ pulled from release schedule

Los Angeles, Aug 7 (IANS) Global Road Entertainment has pulled the upcoming Notorious B.I.G. film “City of Lies,” starring Johnny Depp, a month before it was slated to hit theaters.

The movie was scheduled to be released September 7 but is now undated, a spokesman for the distributor said Monday, reports variety.com.

The feature is based on the book “LAbyrinth,” which tells the story of the police investigation into the deaths of rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

Depp last month was sued by a location manager involved in the production who said the actor punched him. He has faced a number of legal and financial woes, recently granting a wide-ranging interview to Rolling Stone that showcased the actor’s decline.

Last month, he settled a lawsuit with his former managers who had accused the actor of spending money at an unsustainable rate.

Depp, who faced accusations of domestic violence in his divorce from Amber Heard, last year generated controversy for another film he’s attached to, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”. Depp denied the allegations and Heard later issued a joint statement with her ex-husband saying “there was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.”

