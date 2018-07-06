Business/Economy

Johnson & Johnson to pay $4.96 bn in damages in baby powder lawsuit

Washington, July 13 (IANS) A jury in the US on Thursday ordered Johnson &amp; Johnson to pay $4.69 billion in damages to 22 women and their families who had claimed the company’s talcum power products caused them to develop ovarian cancer.

The compensation awarded by a jury in St. Louis, Missouri, is divided into $550 million in compensatory damages and another $4.14 billion in punitive damages, Efe reported.

This is the largest damages Johnson &amp; Johnson has faced to date among about 9,000 similar cases.

The plaintiffs, six of whom have already died, alleged that asbestos found in the baby-product company’s talcum powder caused their ovarian cancer since the 1970s.

Johnson &amp; Johnson, which has announced that it will appeal against the verdict, argues that its talc products do not contain asbestos or cause cancer.

