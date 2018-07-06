Johny Lever supports youth-oriented film ‘Back To Dad’

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Veteran comedian Johny Lever is all praise for the youth-oriented film “Back To Dad”.

“This is one of the best youth-oriented movies I’ve watched so far. The scripting of the film is very beautifully done. ‘Back To Dad’ gives a message that every youngster should learn and this is surely going to leave a very strong impact on the masses,” Johny said in a statement.

Directed by Prabhat Kumar, the film is produced by Anup Gadal under Annora films.

Talking about the film, Johny said: “This film talks about a guy named Joel who along with his friends Samuel and Peter goes astray, falls in love with a chic woman named Abhiya, runs away with her and gets cheated. The second half emphasises on his struggle and how he gets back to his father.”

–IANS

