Join hands with us to oust Trinamool, BJP leader urges Congress, CPI-M

Kolkata, Feb 6 (IANS) Calling upon the Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist to join hands with his party against West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said unity among the opposition forces was needed to save the eastern state.

“There is a need for the principal opposition parties to come together in Bengal. I urge my Congress friends and the Communist (CPI-M) friends to join us to take on the Trinamool and save Bengal,” Vijayvargiya said at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally here.

Lambasting the Trinamool government, he said because of its policy of minority appeasement, the culture of the state has taken a heavy beating.

The BJP co-observer to the state said the recent communal tension in the state over a religious festival in Nadia district’s Tehatta showed how matters have deteriorated in Bengal.

Alleging the state government had taken a “discriminatory” stance against his party, he said the police and the administrations have often refused to give permission for its programmes.

–IANS

ssp/vd