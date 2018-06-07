Join Osler’s Walk ’n Roll Fest in support of Etobicoke General Hospital

More than 600 community members are expected to participate in William Osler Health System Foundation’s fourth annual Walk ’n Roll Fest for Healthy Families on June 10, 2018 at Woodbine Racetrack in Etobicoke. After the walk, participants will enjoy a free lunch and fun festival for the whole family, including carnival games, face-painting, a petting zoo, and entertainment.

All funds raised will be matched by Orlando Corporation’s $15 Million Matching Challenge and will go towards equipping the new patient tower at Etobicoke General Hospital, which is currently under construction.

This will be an opportunity for families to enjoy a great day outdoors, network and have a healthy lunch along with good entertainment. -CINEWS