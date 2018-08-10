Joining Atlético will help me become better player, says Arias

Madrid, Aug 13 (IANS) Colombia’s Santiago Arias on Monday said during his presentation as Atlético Madrid’s new right-back that joining the Spanish club would help him become a better player.

The 26-year-old Colombian international came to Atlético on a five-year deal after spending the same amount of time at PSV Eindhoven, where he made a total of 172 appearances, reports Efe.

“I am very happy and proud to have signed for this huge club. I hope to have success here,” Arias said in a statement published on the club’s website.

“I am going to fight for my spot with a great player like Juanfran (Torres). I am here to give it my all,” he added.

Atlético’s president Enrique Cerezo addressed Arias saying that he was to “find attractive and exciting objectives” at the club.

Atlético was gearing up for the UEFA Super Cup match against Real Madrid on Wednesday in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia.

