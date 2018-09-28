Joint exercises between Coast Guards of India, Vietnam

Chennai, Oct 2 (IANS) The Indian and Vietnamese Coast Guards will take part in joint exercises off Chennai to promote interoperability between the two maritime forces, said the Indian Defence Ministry.

The Ministry said the exercise will be held on Thursday.

A total of three ships, one helicopter and one Dornier from the Indian Coast Guard and a ship of the Vietnam Coast Guard will take part in the exercise.

The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) vessel Sagar Manjusha will also participate in the exercise, the statement added.

–IANS

vj/mr