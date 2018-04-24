Joint Indian-Malaysian defence exercise from April 30

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Joint training exercise Harimau Shakti, which is a part of ongoing Indian-Malaysian defence cooperation, will be conducted in the dense forests of Malaysia’s Sengai Perdik from April 30 to May 13, said a defence statement.

As per the statement, the exercise is aimed at bolstering cooperation and coordination between armed forces of both the nations and to share the expertise of both the contingents in conduct of counter-insurgency operations in jungle terrain.

“Indian contingent is being represented by one of the oldest infantry battalions, 4 Grenadiers having rich operational experience in conventional as well as counter insurgency warfare. The Malaysian contingent is being represented by soldiers from 1 Royal Ranjer Regiment and the Royal Malay Regiment, known for their experience in jungle warfare,” it said.

“This is the first instance wherein a joint training exercise of this magnitude involving Indian and Malaysian soldiers is being organised on Malaysian soil.”

As per the statement, the exercise will involve a cross training phase followed by a field training phase of seven days in the jungles of Hulu Langat wherein both armies will jointly train, plan and execute a series of training activities.

“The focus will remain on tactical operations in jungle warfare. Overall, the exercise will not only provide an excellent opportunity to both the armies to hone their operational skills but will also contribute to enhance the strategic partnership between India and Malaysia,” the statement said.

