Jokers: Make merry with bold cocktails, scrumptious appetizers (Foodie Trail – Noida)

Noida, Sep 23 (IANS) Just like old times, when jokers or jesters would perform to entertain royalty, Jokers — an attractive lounge with a quirky set-up — promises to delight its patrons by offering a “royal dining” experience. But does it live up to its theme? Lets find out.

Located in Gardens Galleria Mall, the place has indoor and outdoor seating. On entering, Jokers gives a chic vibe with plush green, red and brown furniture as well as a fancy decor. The wall installations are interesting and blend well with the theme. The bar area is huge.

It has live music and DJ nights which instantly put one in a mood to groove. The only concern is the dim lighting which, despite creating a relaxed ambience, fails to add to the dining experience.

Nonetheless, the exciting multi-cuisine menu covering Mediterranean, Mughlai, Chinese and Italian dishes with refreshing cocktails is enough to give a buzz and lift one’s spirit.

The appetizers here were delectable, hearty and beautifully presented. My first starter of the evening was crispy flaky mustard fish finger served with mayo and potato fries. Big on flavour and crunch, it was yummilicious.

Next up was Jokers grilled chicken with hummus and pita. This zesty starter will excite your taste buds. The hummus was lusciously creamy and smooth. The grilled chicken was served in super-thick gravy with chicken crumbs, which made the dish special. It was soul-satisfying and, hence, highly recommended.

Equally binge-worthy were Le Carnie mozzarella sticks — delightfully cheesy and tender.

Vegetarians will find their “paradise” in Rajma galawati kebabs served with mint chutney. These were devoured in few minutes.

The titbits were enjoyed with LIIT — a classic, sensuous cocktail. It was well-balanced and buzz-inducing.

Red sangria — a piquant blend of red wine, vodka, chopped apples and orange juice — was fruity and boozy at the same time. I enjoyed every sip of it.

The popular sex on the beach sipper — garnished with an orange wedge and cherry — was exhilarating as well as apt for summer time.

For the main course, I ordered the mighty bbq lamb burger served with portion of crisps and fries. The patty was juicy and cooked to perfection, making the burger taste fabulous. It is a must try.

Thai food lovers will like Jokers’ Thai chicken red curry (served with rice). It was decent, though the taste of coconut was a little overpowering.

There are limited options in the dessert section. However, one can blindly opt for warm, nutty chocolate brownie with ice-cream. It gave a sweet, delicious closing note to my dinner.

Jokers can be an ideal place for dinner dates, family lunches or parties if it focuses on a consistent lighting theme, as ambience is vital to securing new customers and getting old ones to return.

FAQs

Where: Ground floor, Gardens Galleria, Sector 38 A, Noida

Timings: 12.30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Price: Rs 2,000 for two (approx) with alcohol

(Parul Soni was at Jokers at its invitation. She can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

soni/vm