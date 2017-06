Los Angeles, June 11 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Angelina Jolie has added a 100 ft slide to her mansion here to ensure her children could enjoy the outdoors in summer.

The slide runs all the way up the lawn, promising for a fast ride into the rectangular pool, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress appears to have primary custody of the six children with actor Brad Pitt. The couple went public with their split back in December 2016.

–IANS

sug/rb