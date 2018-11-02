Joni Mitchell makes public appearance on her 75th birthday

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (IANS) Veteran singer-composer Joni Micthell has made a rare public appearance on her 75th birthday celebration at the Los Angeles Music Centre.

The tribute concert which took place on Wednesday, included the presence of renowned celebrities like Chaka Khan, Kris Kristofferson, Rufus Wainwright and Emmylou Harris among several others, reports variety.com

During the event, the hitmaker did not perform or speak, but she appeared on stage during a closing performance of one of her popular songs “Big Yellow Taxi” and blowed the candles on her birthday cake.

Actor Tom Hanks, who was present at the celebrations, complimented Mitchell and said: “To me Joni Mitchell was this wide, beautiful quilt that covered my growing up. All of her songs were of a very particular sort of DNA. And because I was a guy, I should have been probably more impervious to what was there.”

Mitchell’s public appearances have been rare since she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015.

–IANS

