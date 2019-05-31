Jonita joins QARAN for acoustic version of ‘Haaye oye’

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Singer Jonita Gandhi has teamed up with producer-composer QARAN for an acoustic version of his hit track “Haaye oye”.

The original version of “Haaye oye” has already garnered over 27 million views on YouTube. Sony Music has now released an acoustic version of the song in the voice of Jonita.

“The song has a vibe that gets you hooked instantly. When QARAN approached me to feature on his acoustic version, I was totally on board,” Jonita said in a statement.

QARAN shared that it’s been a year since he released “Tareefan reprise” and he felt like it was time to create another acoustic version of one of his songs.

“With all the love that ‘Haaye oye’ has been receiving, naturally it felt like the right choice. ‘Haaye oye (acoustic) explores the duality of emotions and demonstrates how the same words said in a different way can have a different meaning,” he added.

Rohan Jha, Head – Pop Repertoire, Sony Music India, added: “‘Haaye oye’ surprised us, the way music listeners adapted and started owning the song is phenomenal.”

–IANS

nn/bg