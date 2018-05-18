Joonas Suotamo didn’t feel pressure over iconic ‘Star Wars’ scene

Los Angeles, May 23 (IANA) “Solo: A Star Wars Story” actor Joonas Suotamo says he didn’t let himself feel any pressure while filming the iconic scene where characters Chewbacca and Han Solo meet for the first time.

The 31-year-old actor plays Chewbacca in the film. He says he didn’t let fans’ expectations weigh him down when shooting the moment his character first met Han Solo essayed by Alden Ehrenreich, who has taken over the role from original trilogy star Harrison Ford, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“You sort of are detached from that. You try to look if you’re doing the right job… But then you’re just trying to survive and make yourself energetic for the next one,” Suotamo told Collider magazine.

“It’s a constant battle to get the next good shot and the next good performance. So you’re not really thinking that – but you know through doing the best job you can, you’re also giving the fans the best scene they can have,” he added.

Despite that, he said filming that scene was his most memorable moment even if it didn’t go smoothly at first.

“It’s the scene where Han and Chewie meet each other, and I will never forget that. And it’s not a completely positive thing, because it was a lot of being soaked, and … I don’t know if this is spoiling it for anyone, but let’s just say it was a memorable scene and I’m glad we did it first.”

