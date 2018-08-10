Jordan completes counter-terrorist raid in Al Salt

Amman, Aug 13 (IANS) Jordan on Sunday announced to have completed a raid by security forces against a cell of terrorists in the city of Al Salt.

Jordan’s Minister of State for Media Affairs Jumana Ghunaimat said the concerned security bodies completed the operation that resulted in the arrest of five terrorists and killing of three others. Four officers were also killed during the operation which started on Saturday.

“Security forces continued to comb the area after the demolition of the remaining part of a building that the terrorists blew up on Saturday,” Xinhua quoted her as saying in a statement.

The Minister said the terrorists blew up a building they were hiding in when the security forces stormed it.

She added that the security forces were on alert to protect the safety of citizens and residents of the country, offering condolences to the families of the fallen officers.

In a meeting Sunday, King Abdullah II of Jordan said the country will continue its war against terrorism until uprooting all radical groups, adding that such “cowardly attacks” will only increase the resolve and strength of Jordanians.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, but some experts said it bears the hallmarks of the Islamic State group.

–IANS

qd