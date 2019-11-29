Jordan, Qatar sign deals to support Syrian refugees

Amman, Dec 5 (IANS) Jordan and Qatar signed three agreements to launch projects and initiatives to help Syrian refugees and host communities, the Jordan state-run Petra news agency reported.

The agreements were signed on Wednesday between the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization and the Qatar Charity to implement aid programs for Syrian refugees and communities affected by the presence of a large number of refugees, Xinhua news agency reported.

Services in fields of health, education and psychological support will be provided under the projects as care services will be provided to orphan refugees.

A health care centre will also be set up at the Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees.

Jordanian officials present at the signing in Doha commended Qatar’s support in this regard.

According to official figures, 1.3 million Syrian refugees are now in Jordan, of whom 10 per cent live inside camps.

–IANS

rt/