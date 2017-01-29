Jordan signs $14.1 mn grant agreement with Kuwait

Amman, Jan 30 (IANS) Jordan signed a $14.1 million grant agreement with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Imad Fakhoury on Sunday, who signed the agreement, said the agreement will finance projects in the field of municipalities.

The grant will help reduce unemployment in Jordan and enhance public services and raise the living standards of Jordanians, Xinhua news agency reported.

The grant is part of a $1.25 billon grant that Kuwait pledged in 2011.

Stressing the importance of the grant in light of the ongoing regional developments, the minister said it will help implement key projects in various areas.

The projects, Fakhoury said, will help reduce pressure on Jordan, which hosts around 1.4 million Syrian refugees.

–IANS

vgu/