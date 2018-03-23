Jordan Vogt-Roberts wants to direct non-superhero movie

Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts wants to create a new Marvel movie that does not feature superheroes.

The “Kong: Skull Island” filmmaker has ideas for an “absurdist” sci-fi entertainer that sounds far from the current Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, which includes the latest movie “Avengers: Infinity War”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I want to direct a Marvel movie that features no superheroes. It would be an absurdist ‘dramedy’ that follows a group of random humans who deal with that magic and aliens exist,” Vogt-Roberts tweeted.

