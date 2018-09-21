Jorge Lorenzo wins pole position for 2018 Aragon MotoGp

Teruel (Spain), Sep 22 (IANS) Spanish motorcyclist Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) won the pole position for the 2018 Aragon MotoGp, his fourth this season, being the fastest in Saturday’s second qualifying round held at MotorLand Aragon circuit.

Lorenzo finished the second qualifying round clocking one minute and 46.881 seconds, 0.014s ahead of his Italian teammate Andrea Dovizioso in second, reports Efe news.

The overall leader, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) of Spain, earned the third spot with 0.079s off the pace, sealing the first row spots.

Cal Crutchlow (Honda RC 213 V) of the United Kingdom will begin Sunday’s race from the second row, having finished the session in fourth spot, followed by Italy’s Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar) in fifth and the Spaniard Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) in sixth.

–IANS

kk/vm