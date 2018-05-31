Jorginho replaces Zé Ricardo as Vasco da Gama coach

Rio de Janeiro, June 6 (IANS) Jorge de Amorim Campos, better known as “Jorginho,” has been hired to replace Zé Ricardo as the coach of Brazilian football league club Vasco da Gama, the management said on Wednesday.

“Jorginho is the new coach of Vasco da Gama. Paulo Cesar Gusmão takes over as technical coordinator,” Vasco da Gama management said in a Twitter post, reports Efe.

The 53-year-old Jorginho, who returns to the Rio-based club after three years, was hired on Tuesday, a day after he resigned as coach of Ceara, a team that he led for barely two weeks.

The 47-year-old Zé Ricardo, whose given name is Jose Ricardo Mannarino, resigned last weekend.

Jorginho left cited “personal reasons” for leaving Ceará, which lost three straight matches, falling to Gremio, Chapecoense and Cruzeiro.

Jorginho started his career in 1983 with America and later played for Sao Paulo, Vasco and Fluminense.

He also spent time with Bayern Munich and Japan’s Kashima Antlers.

