Josh Brolin can’t control urine

Los Angeles, July 22 (IANS) Getting older isnt making life any easier for actor Josh Brolin, who at 50, shared an Instagram selfie with his pants soaked in urine.

In the photo, Brolin stood shirtless wearing dark-colored cargo pants while pointing at his leg which had dark splash marks on it, reports people.com.

“Stoked about pissing all over myself again,” Brolin wrote in the caption.

“One of the great gifts about turning 50 is the sudden, biological changing out of your shower head. What used to be a rush of garden hose, now seems to have morphed into a multi-directional sprinkler. Just want to let everyone know what there is to look forward to – those who haven’t reached this incredibly illuminating milestone,” he added.

The “Deadpool 2” actor turned 50 in February and is expecting his baby girl with wife and model Kathryn Boyd.

Brolin is already a father to two adult children — 30-year-old son Trevor and 24-year-old daughter Eden — from a previous relationship.

–IANS

nv/rb