Josh Brolin first thought ‘Sicario’ sequel was a mistake

Los Angeles, July 3 (IANS) Actor Josh Brolin says it was an uncomfortable experience to enter the “Sicario” universe again for the sequel “Sicario – A Day of the Soldado”.

The new film also stars Bencio Del Toro, Catherine Keener, Jeffrey Donovan and Isabela Moner. Helmed by Italian filmmaker Stefano Sollima, the crime-thriller follows the escalating drug war on the US-Mexico border.

After discovering that drug cartels are smuggling terrorists across the US border, the CIA sends Matt Graver (Brolin) and former undercover operative Alejandro (Del Toro) to eliminate the problem.

“They are not similar, they are different! It is hard almost similar to doing a play on stage and leaving it to years and somebody just says why don’t we do that again, it worked so well! Why don’t we revive it! But then suddenly there’s different dialogue, sort of a different story,” Brolin said in a statement to IANS.

“So, I think we were both nervous about doing this especially since Denis (Villenueve) wasn’t doing the film as he had something else to do and wasn’t much interested in doing it. So we met with Stefano (Sollima) and Dariusz Wolski who I have mass of the man of respect for.

“But just stepping back, it was a bit uncomfortable in the beginning. In the beginning I felt that may be we made a mistake, may be this is not something we should have done and I didn’t quite get it. But then you realise, there is always nerves in the beginning and once you kind off get your stride in couple of weeks goes by you are like oh! I think I do remember this.”

The film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, and will release on July 6.

