Josh Brolin, Kathryn Boyd welcome daughter Westlyn Reign

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) Actor Josh Brolin and entrepreneur Kathryn Boyd welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Westlyn Reign Brolin, the actor announced on Instagram on Sunday.

“Dearest Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to introduce our little girl Westlyn Reign Brolin (Bean),” he wrote of a video showing the newborn sound asleep, reports people.com.

“Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through. We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from all who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly,” he added.

Brolin, 50, has two other children, Eden, 24, and Trevor, 30, from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair. His second marriage was to actress Diane Lane, with whom he had no children. The latter pair stayed married until 2013.

Boyd, 31, is the creator of Midheaven Denim, a line of jeans for taller women. The 5’11” new mother is also a model and was Brolin’s personal assistant before the two became engaged in 2015. The couple married in 2016.

The “Avengers: Infinity War” actor announced the couple’s pregnancy on Instagram in May.

“There’s a new sheriff in town and she is no bigger than a sweet potato. Hang on to your hats,” Brolin captioned the photo slideshow of Boyd showing off her baby bump.

The new baby girl’s step-grandmother is icon Barbra Streisand. The “Funny Girl” star, 76, has been married to fellow actor James Brolin, 78, since 1998.

–IANS

