Josiah Duggar is married man now

Los Angeles, July 1 (IANS) The “Counting On” star Josiah Duggar married Lauren Swanson at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife!” the couple exclusively told people.com of the special Duggar family celebration. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfec.”

Duggar says that for him, the perfect thing was to see his beautiful bride walking down the aisle.

“We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife,” he said.

For their special day, the bride chose a wedding gown from The White Dress Boutique, while her eight bridesmaids wore blush-colored dresses handmade by Jana Duggar and Josh Duggar’s wife Anna.

The ceremony was officiated by Lauren’s father Dwain Swanson and the romantic theme incorporated flowers, wood and iron.

