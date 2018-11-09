Journalist escapes unhurt after drunken youth open fire

Jammu, Nov 11 (IANS) A multimedia journalist and his lawyer brother escaped unhurt Saturday evening when some drunken youth opened fire at them here.

According to a complaint lodged by Alok Pathania, a journalist, and his brother Satyajit, they were shot at by some drunken youth after a verbal spat in the Gandhi Nagar area of the city, police said.

“With the help of the CCTV footage, we have been able to identify the accused. An FIR is being registered and arrests will follow,” they said.

–IANS

