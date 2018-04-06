Journalists want action against SHO after murderous attack

Ghaziabad, April 9 (IANS) Ghaziabad journalists on Monday demanded the suspension of a police officer following a murderous attack here on a journalist, Anuj Chaudhary.

More than 100 journalists submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police demanding action against Station House Officer (SHO) Samarjit Singh, who holds the ranks of Inspector.

Singh was accused of not taking any step despite a written complaint given to him a month ago.

Deepak Tomar, the brother-in-law of the wounded journalist, has named nine persons in his police complaint. It includes Shekhar, who is in Dasna jail.

Chaudhary, working with Sahara Samay Hindi news channel, was shot at and seriously wounded by four to five criminals on two-wheelers at his Ghaziabad residence on Sunday evening, police said.

According to doctors, two bullets hit the journalist in the abdomen, two in the right arm and one bullet passed through the chest. His condition is still “critical”.

–IANS

sps/mr/nir