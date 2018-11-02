JSW Energy’s Q2 stand-alone net profit down 0.9%

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) JSW Energy reported a 0.94 per cent fall in its stand-alone net profit on a year-on-year basis for the quarter ended September.

The company’s net profit during the period was Rs 70.93 crore, against Rs 71.60 crore reported in the corresponding period of last year, it said in a regulatory filing at the BSE on Friday evening.

The total standalone income of JSW Energy during the second quarter of the financial year 2018-19 was Rs 1,339 crore, up 23.39 per cent from Rs 1,085.22 crore earned during the same period in FY18.

The fall in net profit came with rise in expenditure as the total standalone expenditure was recorded at Rs 1,230.65 crore, 28.55 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis from Rs 957.30 crore.

The consolidated net profit for the quarter under review, however rose 1.64 per cent to Rs 302.09 crore, the company said.

