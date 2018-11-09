JSW proposes to set up steel unit in Odisha, JSPL to expand its plant

Bhubaneswar, Nov 12 (IANS) JSW Group on Monday proposed to set up a greenfield steel plant in Odisha while JSPL said it would expand its steel plant in the state to 20 million tonne per annum by 2030.

“We started setting up the cement plant and invested in port. We are commissioning new berths in Paradip Port. We are making plans to invest for a large greenfield steel plant in Odisha,” JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal said.

“If India has to become a 10 trillion dollar economy by 2030, Odisha is going to play an important role. Odisha will be one of the three states beside Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, as per our assessment, which could get the trillion dollar economy tag,” he said at the Make in Odisha Conclave.

He said the US and China have three states respectively, and each of them has become a trillion dollar economy.

Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) Chairman Naveen Jindal on Monday said the group is confident to expand its steel plant at Odisha’s Angul district from the current six million tonne per annum ( mtpa) capacity to 20 mtpa by 2030 and also planned to increase its investment from Rs 45,000 crore to Rs 100,000 crore.

He said the group is also setting up an industrial park in the state.

— IANS

cd-bdc/prs