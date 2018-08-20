Jubilation in UP BJP as Lalji Tandon, Babyrani Maurya named Governors

Lucknow, Aug 22 (IANS) Hundreds of BJP workers and supporters, bureaucrats, local leaders and ministers trooped into the Chowk house of former Lucknow MP and former Minister in the state government Lalji Tandon as he was named Bihar Governor on Tuesday.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Mahendra Nath Pandey and party’s organisational secretary Sunil Bansal greeted the party veteran on the new assignment.

Tandon has been one of the most prominent Khatri faces of the BJP in the state and has been a close associate of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He was also the representative of Vajpayee when the late leader was Lok Sabha member from Lucknow. When Vajpayee did not contest the 2009 Lok Sabha polls due to being indisposed, at his insistence Tandon contested the polls and won.

His son Ashutosh Tandon is the Medical Education Minister in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

Another senior BJP leader and former Mayor of Lucknow, Babyrani Maurya, was also greeted by supporters as she was named the Governor of the hill state of Uttarakhand.

