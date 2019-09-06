Judge hearing Babri Masjid demolition case gets extension

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday took on record that the tenure of the special judge hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case, involving senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders L.K. Advani, M.M. Joshi and others, has been extended.

Trial court judge S.K. Yadav was to retire on September 30, but the Supreme Court in July, extended his tenure till the completion of the trial and delivery of the verdict in the case.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday told Justices R.F. Nariman and Surya Kant that it has complied with the top court order and passed an administrative order extending the tenure of the special judge.

The bench expressed its satisfaction over the Uttar Pradesh government notification extending the tenure of special judge Yadav to conduct trial in the Babri Masjid case.

On July 19, the top court had also ordered the trial court to deliver the verdict in the case within nine months.

The apex court had in 2017 revived the conspiracy charge against BJP leaders Advani, Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti and others in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

On April 19, 2017, it ordered the trial court to conduct day-to-day hearings and conclude the trial within two years.

A frenzied mob razed the 16th-century Babri mosque in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Advani, Joshi and other BJP leaders were said to be present at the spot at the time of the demolition.

