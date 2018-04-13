Judge Loya case PIL aimed to promote Congress interests: BJP

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday said that the public interest litigation (PIL) filed over the death of Judge B.H. Loya was basically meant to promote Congress interests and settle political scores.

Addressing a press conference here, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “This was not a PIL. Basically, it was filed to promote the interest of Congress. It was filed to cause damage to our party (BJP) President Amit Shah in particular.”

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemns the reckless allegations made against Shah.

“To date, we were silent on the issue as the matter was sub-judice in the court. But today we are registering our protest,” he said.

The BJP leader said: “The biggest tragedy of the proceedings was that to settle political scores, even the judicial authorities and judges were sought to be scandalised.”

“They will go to the extent of alleging that in fact the whole conduct amounted to a serious compromise of the independence of judiciary,” Prasad said.

The Union Minister said that the Supreme Court’s order exposes the Congress party and its intentions which are “malicious and maligning”.

Prasad also demanded that Congress President Rahul Gandhi apologise over the issue.

–IANS

aks/nir