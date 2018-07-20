Judicial inquiry ordered into Alwar mob lynching case

Jaipur, July 24 (IANS) The CJM’s court of Alwar on Tuesday ordered a judicial inquiry into the mob lynching incident on Saturday night that led to one Rakbar Khan’s death, and handed over the case to Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Rajgarh for investigation.

The police had requested the Alwar Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) to order a judicial inquiry into the case.

Rajasthan Director General of Police O.P. Galhotra also confirmed that in view of the death of Khan allegedly in police custody, the police department had requested the CJM for a judicial inquiry.

“Paying heed to our request, the Alwar CJM has ordered judicial inquiry into the case and handed it over to Rajgarh ACJM,” Galhotra said.

Earlier in the day, after visiting Ramgarh in Alwar to inspect the site where Khan was allegedly lynched on suspicion of being a cow smuggler, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said evidence suggest it to be a case of custodial death.

Kataria said that an initial compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh has also been ordered for the family of the victim.

