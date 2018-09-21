Judiciary can’t decide what is essential feature of Islam: Owaisi

Hyderabad, Sep 27 (IANS) MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that judiciary cannot and should not decide what is an essential feature of Islam as it is the job of the religious clergy.

The Hyderabad MP said it would have been better if the Supreme Court had referred the Babri Masjid case to a Constitution Bench.

He was reacting to the Supreme Court judgement rejecting a plea for referring the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid issue to a larger Constitution Bench and refusing to revisit the 1994 ruling by the apex court which held that mosque is not an essential part of Islam.

Owaisi said judiciary cannot and should not decide what is essential feature of Islam but unfortunately it has decided. He argued that mosque is an essential feature of Islam as mentioned in the Quran and ‘Hadith’ (teachings of the Prophet).

The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) President said that in the matter of triple talaq, the Supreme Court quoted Quran but in this case it completely forgotten the verses of the holy book.

The MP, however, expressed satisfaction over the court making it clear that its ruling would have no impact on Babri Masjid case as it was a title suit.

