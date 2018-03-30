Judwaa 2 starlet shared portrait of Salman which is frightening

According to sources Bollywood industry’s cute actress Jacqueline Fernandes and Salman Khan along with the team of Remo D’ Souza’s ‘Race 3’ are currently in Abu Dhabi shooting for the film. Earlier on Sunday, the bubbly actress took to Instagram to share a photo of Salman Khan in which he is flaunting his biceps.

Sources stated that in the photo Salman is wearing a black vest as he is looking towards the window and moreover the actor’s bulging biceps in the photo. Meanwhile the actress captioned the photo on Instagram stating, “Back to the race”. Race 3 is the sequel of Race and is directed by Remo D’ Souza and bankrolled under the banner of Salman Khan Productions.

Meanwhile the previous two installments had featured Saif Ali Khan in the key role. Jacqueline was a part of the second installment. Furthermore apart from Salman and Jacqueline, ‘Race 3’ features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in supreme roles. As per latest report currently the team was last shooting in Bangkok where a beachy number was also picturized between lead pair Salman and Jacqueline.

Moreover the final leg of the shooting is supposed to take place in Mumbai and the movie is anticipated to hit the theatres on June 15. Keep watching for more refreshments.