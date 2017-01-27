Judy Garland’s remains moved

Los Angeles, Jan 28 (IANS) Late singer-actress Judy Garland’s remains have been moved from New York to Los Angeles.

Garland, who died from an accidental overdose in London in 1969, had been laid to rest in a mausoleum in Hartsdale, New York. But her burial place was dug up and her remains were transported to California earlier this week at the request of her daughter Liza Minnelli so they can be buried again at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, reports people.com.

The move was made because her previous burial site didn’t have enough space for plots for her three children and grandchildren to eventually be laid to rest with her.

A new memoir, “Judy and I: My Life with Judy Garland”, based on notes written by Garland’s former husband Sid Luft before his death in 2005, addresses the star’s passing and how her family never got over the tragedy.

–IANS

sas/nn/