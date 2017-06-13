Julia Stiles expecting first child

London, June 13 (IANS) Actress Julia Stiles is expecting her first child with fiance Preston J. Cook.

Stiles debuted her baby bump when she was spotted leaving a production house after an interview here on Monday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Stiles was in London to promote her new series “Riviera”, set to premiere on June 15.

The mother-to-be donned a black fitted dress which she paired with a red trench coat and green pumps.

Nick Snaith, who interviewed Stiles, took to Twitter to post a photograph of him with the “Jason Bourne” actress.

In the image, Stiles can be seen cradling her baby bump as she posed for the camera.

Later, Stiles’s representative confirmed that she is currently pregnant. She and Preston will welcome their child later this year.

