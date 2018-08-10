Junior golfers shine in Hong Kong meet

Hong Kong, Aug 11 (IANS) India’s Hitaashee Bakshi has won the Hong Kong Junior Golf Championship title in the 13-14 years age category.

Kartik Sharma and Sunhit Bishnoi also did India proud by finishing second and third respectively in the 15-17 years age category.

The championship was held at the Discovery Bay Golf Club here where approximately 60 juniors from eight countries participated.

In March this year, Kartik had attained the top spot in the Indian amateur rankings and Bishnoi is currently the top junior golfer in the country.

Both of them are trained at the DLF Golf Excellence Programme at Gurugram in the north Indian state of Haryana which is supported by DLF Foundation. The programme envisages providing potential players a nurturing ecosystem with necessary resources, training and facilities to excel at the international level.

The programme provides all facilities for golf training, fitness and nutrition, playing and their practice facilities and also arranges for their travel.

