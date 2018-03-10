Junior India squad for Davis Cup, Fed Cup named

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The All India Tennis Federation (AITA) has announced the squad for Junior Asia/ Oceania Davis Cup and Fed Cup final qualifying event.

The players were named following a telephonic meeting of the AITA.

The players selected for the Junior Davis Cup include Dev V. Javia, Sandeep V.M., Krishna Hooda, Udit Gogoi (reserve).

The Junior Fed Cup team includes Anisha Kashyap, Bhakti Bharat Parwani, Prerna Vichare, Mubashira Anjum Sheik (reserve).

The Junior Asia/ Oceania Junior Davis Cup will begin in Kuching, Malaysia from April 9, while the Junior Fed Cup will begin from April 16.

–IANS

tri/nir