Junior to face Defensa in Copa Sudamericana quarters

Buenos Aires, Oct 5 (IANS) Colombia’s Atletico Junior drew 1-1 against Colon in Santa Fe, and qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2018 Copa Sudamericana football championship, where they will face Argentina’s Defensa.

Both teams suffered the loss of a player in the 33rd minute of Thursday’s match, when referee Diego Haro showed a red card to Colon’s Leonardo Heredia and Junior’s Jarlan Barrera, reports Efe.

Colon first took the lead in the 75th minute thanks to a goal by Matias Fritzler, but Daniel Moreno managed to score the equalizer for Junior in the 82nd minute.

Junior’s equalising goal disheartened the Argentine team as it needed two goals for its classification to the next round.

The Colombian team had won the first-leg game 1-0.

–IANS

