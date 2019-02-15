Jussie Smollet denies reports that attack on him was staged

Chicago, Feb 17 (IANS) Actor Jussie Smollet has denied reports suggesting that he played a role in his own attack.

Attorneys for the “Empire” actor on Saturday issued a statement saying Smollet is “devastated” with the recent developments in his case, reports variety.com.

“It is impossible to believe that this person could have played a role in the crime against Jussie or would falsely claim Jussie’s complicity,” said the lawyers, Victor P. Henderson and Todd S. Pugh.

They said Smollet is “the victim of a hate crime” and will continue to cooperate with investigators.

“He has now been further victimised by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack,” lawyers added.

Earlier this week, media reports here said Smollet, who was allegedly attacked by several men last month, had himself planned the attack.

Following the reports, Chicago Police started investigating and found the reports “unconfirmed by case detectives”.

