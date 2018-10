Guwahati, Oct 29 (IANS) Justice Ajjikuttira Somaiah Bopanna was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on Monday.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered him the oath of office at a solemn function in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Darbur Hall in Raj Bhavan.

–IANS

ah/mr