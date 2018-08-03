Justice Rajendra Menon is new Delhi HC Chief Justice, Justice Mittal to head J&K HC

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Justice Rajendra Menon, has been transferred to the Delhi High Court in same capacity, whereas the Delhi High Court’s Acting Chief Justice Geeta Mittal has been appointed the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, becoming the first woman judge to head that court, said Law Ministry notifications on Saturday.

Menon will be taking charge on August 17.

The transfer of Justice Menon came on the recommendation of the collegium. on reconsideration, it superseded its January 10 recommendation to appoint Justice Aniruddha Bose — senior puisne Judge of Calcutta High Court — as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, a recommendation returned by the Centre for reconsideration by the collegium.

Now, Justice Bose has been elevated as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

In a series of other appointments, a judge of Rajasthan High Court Justice K.S. Jhaveri has been elevated as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court. He replaces Justice Vineet Saran, who has been elevated to the top court.

Mumbai High Court’s senior most judge, Justice V.K. Tahilramani, has been elevated as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court, replacing Justice Indira Banerjee, who has also been elevated to the apex court.

The senior-most Judge of Gujarat High Court, Justice M.R. Shah has been elevated as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court, while Justice Hrishikesh Roy, the Acting Chief Justice of Kerala High Court, has been elevated as its permanent Chief Justice.

