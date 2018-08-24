Justin Bieber goes floral

Los Angeles, Aug 27 (IANS) Singer Justin Bieber donned a floral shirt and bandanna as he clicked selfies with fans during a solo outing without fiancee Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber was enjoying a solo outing around Beverly Hills on Saturday, during which he found himself mobbed by excited female fans. The “Baby” hitmaker sported an 80s inspired look as he continued to experiment with his fashion sense, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He donned a floral print shirt and grey workout shorts, adding some colourful accessories to his look.

He pulled his blonde hair back with an orange bandanna and gave his look a quirky twist thanks to a pair of neon green socks.

The singer proved popular with passers-by and was happy to stop and chat with his admirers. He posed for a number of selfies with his female fans.

–IANS

