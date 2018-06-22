Justin Trudeau condemns family separation at US border

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his feelings about the U.S. immigration practice of separating migrant families at the Mexican border, saying on Wednesday morning that “what’s going on in the United States is wrong.”

“I can’t imagine what the families living through this are enduring. Obviously, this is not the way we do things in Canada,” Trudeau said during a press conference.

“All Canadians are troubled by the images that are emerging out of the United States,” said Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen told Parliament during Question Period on Tuesday, after being pressed by NDP MP Jenny Kwan to admit that the U.S. is “no longer a safe country for migrant children.”

“The lives of these children are very precious,” said Hussen. “We continue to monitor any changes to the domestic asylum system in the United States.”

The Safe Third Country Agreement, introduced in 2004, says asylum seekers must make their claims in the first safe country of arrival — as of right now, both Canada and the U.S. consider each other safe countries. This means that most asylum seekers coming to Canada from the U.S. are turned away if they’re trying to make their claims at official points of entry. -CINEWS