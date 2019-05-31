Juvenile held for opening fire to create his ‘terror’

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) A juvenile who fired at the residence of his enemy here and then shared the video of the incident on social media to show his “terror and dominance” has been apprehended, a police officer said on Wednesday.

“The video later went viral on Whatsapp, Facebook and Tik Tok. The juvenile accused wanted to be a don and show his terror in Uttam Nagar and adjoining areas of west Delhi. A case was registered in Uttam Nagar Police Station when it came into notice of police,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Anto Alphonse said.

“The accused was apprehended on Tuesday night from Uttam Nagar bus stop,” he added.

“During interrogation, the accused said he had recently joined notorious gangster Sadam Gorri’s gang and had indulged in dozen of cases of extortion, attempt to murder, loot and robbery on gun point. He had made a video of each incident with help of his other gang members and later made them viral,” he added.

