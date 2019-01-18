Juvenile held for robbing woman professor of IGNOU

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Delhi Police arrested a juvenile for robbing a woman professor of Indira Gandhi National Open University in south Delhi, a police officer said on Sunday.

The police said the incident occurred on Saturday night when the victim, identified as Neelam Chaudhary, 59, had gone to visit her daughter’s residence in Saket.

“When Neelam Chaudhary reached J block in her car, two robbers who were on a Scooty signaled her to stop the car. When she came out to ask the reason, one of the robbers opened the rear door of the car and escaped with her wallet and other valuables,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar.

“Chaudhary and her husband, Santosh Kumar Pandey, raised an alarm which led some locals to nab the juvenile. He was later handed over to the police, while his accomplice managed to escape,” the police officer said.

