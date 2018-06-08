Juventus buy Brazilian winger Costa from Bayern

Turin, June 8 (IANS) Juventus have announced the signing of winger Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich on a permanent basis for 40 million euros ($47 million) after the Brazilian international impressed during his loan spell in the 2017-18 season with the Italian football champions.

“One year after joining Juventus on a temporary basis from Bayern Munich, the Brazilian now has a deal at the club lasting until June 30, 2022 after the Bianconeri took up the option to make his services permanent following an eye-catching first season,” Juventus said in a statement.

“During his debut campaign in Italy, the 27-year-old demonstrated an array of talents, not least his exceptional close control and pace to burn, making him a nightmare for opposition defenders dragged out wide to the touchline whenever Costa got ball to feet.”

According to Juventus’ website, last season, he completed the most dribbles in Serie A (106) and whipped in over a century of crosses into the box.

All the while, the Brazilian’s end product was of the highest consistency, providing the second most assists (14) across Italy’s top division and creating 60 scoring opportunities in the process.

The former Skakhtar Donetsk player scored six goals in total as he played a key role in Juventus winning the Serie A and the Italian Cup.

–IANS

pur/bg