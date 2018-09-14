Juventus defender De Sciglio to miss Champions League opener due to injury

Rome, Sep 18 (IANS) Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio has a right thigh muscle injury and will miss the upcoming UEFA Champions League group stage opener against La Liga side Valencia, the club announced in a statement on Tuesday.

De Sciglio, 25, picked up his injury on Sunday during pre-match preparations for his team’s 2-1 Serie A victory against Sassuolo.

“Having pulled up in the warm-up of Sunday’s win over Sassuolo, Mattia De Sciglio underwent tests, which revealed a tear to the flexor muscles in his right thigh,” the Italian club said in a statement.

“The defender has started to receive therapy and is undergoing a personalized recovery program, as his condition continues to be monitored on a daily basis,” the club added.

The Juventus squad – minus De Sciglio – exercised at the team’s training center in Turin before heading to Spain, where head coach Massimiliano Allegri has scheduled a press conference for Tuesday evening.

–IANS

kk/vm