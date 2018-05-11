Juventus earn record 7th straight Serie A title

Rome, May 14 (IANS) Juventus became the first team to win seven consecutive Serie A titles and a record-extending 34th time in all after a 0-0 draw against AS Roma here, even as second-placed Napoli defeated Sampdoria 2-0 in Naples in the penultimate round on Sunday.

Following the draw at the Stadio Olimpico, Juventus have 92 points from 37 games. Napoli have 88 points from 37 games as they took three points for their win over Sampdoria, thanks to second-half goals from Arkadiusz Milik and Raul Albiol.

Even before the kick-off in the capital, Juventus, though mathematically had not secured the title, but they were there practically, having a better goal difference of 15 against Napoli. Both had defeated each other with the margin of 1-0 at their away games.

Hence, if the Turin powerhouse had failed to win their remaining to fixtures and Napoli managed to win theirs, it would have boiled down to goal difference where Juventus were superior.

Third-placed Roma, who had already secured a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League, have 74 points from 37 points.

The fourth and final Champions League spot will be decided in the next round when Lazio face Inter Milan. Lazio have 72 points, while Inter have 69 points.

–IANS

pur/sku/