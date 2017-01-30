Juventus extends Serie A lead

Rome, Jan 30 (IANS) Juventus extended its Serie A lead, defeating Sassuolo 2-0 in round 22 of competition at the Mapei stadium here.

Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain and German Sami Khedira scored for the Bianconeri on Sunday in the ninth and 25th minutes respectively, reports Efe.

Leader Juventus has 51 points while Sassuolo is in 14th place with 24 points.

In the other match, host Sampdoria defeated Roma 3-2 at the Luigi Ferraris stadium here.

Roma is in second place in the standings with 47 points and Sampdoria has 27 points and is in 12th place.

–IANS

gau/mr