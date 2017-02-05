Juventus’ Hernanes in talks with Hebei China Fortune

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 5 (IANS) Brazilian midfielder Hernanes could be the latest South American footballer to join the Chinese Super League, according to media reports.

The 31-year-old is in advanced talks with Hebei China Fortune after falling out of favour at Italian Serie A champions Juventus, according to widespread media reports in Brazil on Saturday, reports Xinhua.

The Chinese club has reportedly offered Juventus around $12 million to secure Hernandes on a two-year deal.

His move would follow the recent signings by Chinese clubs of fellow South Americans Carlos Tevez (Shanghai Shenhua) and Oscar (Shanghai SIPG).

Hebei China Fortune’s squad includes Argentina forward Ezequiel Lavezzi and striker Gervinho of Cote d’Ivoire.

